Police appeal to find missing teen

Police are appealing for information on Callum ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

POLICE have this afternoon launched an appeal to find a missing Llandysul teen, who has not been seen since Monday.

Callum is 15 years old and described as being 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, dark coloured hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.

He has links to the Aberaeron and Swansea areas.