Police appeal to find missing teen
Friday 20th May 2022 4:02 pm
Police are appealing for information on Callum (Dyfed-Powys Police )
POLICE have this afternoon launched an appeal to find a missing Llandysul teen, who has not been seen since Monday.
Callum is 15 years old and described as being 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black cap, dark coloured hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.
He has links to the Aberaeron and Swansea areas.
Anyone who has seen Callum, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220517-008.
