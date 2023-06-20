Police have released a video as they launch an appeal to identify two dogs stalking and attacking livestock in a Ceredigion parish.
The footage put out by Lampeter, Llandysul and Aberaeron police shows the two animals resembling wolves in the manner they are stalking sheep. Officers want to track down the owners.
It is difficult to make out the breed of the dogs as the video was recorded at 1am – with only their eyes glistening in the moonlight.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Rural Crime Team is appealing for information in identifying two dogs that are attacking livestock in the Penffordd and Brynteg area in Llanwenog.
“If you can identify these dogs and their owners, please contact the rural crime team - eleri.morgan@dyfed-powys.police.uk. They are attacking livestock in the early hours.”