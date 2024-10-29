PARENTS are being urged to keep an eye on their kids following several reports of 'knock a door run' in a Gwynedd seaside town.
North Wales Police has put out an online appeal and is asking victims of knock and runs to report them to 101 and provide any Ring camera footage they might have following an increase in anti-social behaviour around Barmouth.
Police said: “Due to numerous reports of anti-social behaviour around Barmouth estates, we are appealing for parents and guardians to be aware of what their children are getting up to after school and on weekends, particularly of an evening.
"There have been several reports of children playing “knock a door run” and throwing eggs and stones at properties. This is causing great stress and concern to those fallen victim to such behaviour.
"We would also encourage victims of such behaviour to report this via 101 or online to make us aware to be able to take further action against those involved.
"Anyone with CCTV or ring doorbell footage of this behaviour is also encouraged to get in touch to help us tackle this. Some of those identified have or will be dealt appropriately in due course.”