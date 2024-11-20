Illegal nets have been found along Gwynedd’s coast.
North Wales Rural Crime Team, Natural Resources Wales and Cheshire Rural Crime Team’s joint operation targeting hare coursers and poaching located illegal nets in a restricted area on the Gwynedd North coastline.
PC David Allen said: “Op Galileo Cymru aims to take on the poachers and coursers to prevent the devastation they can cause to property, animals and the environment.
“If you think your area is being targeted by poachers or coursers, please get in touch with the team on the below live chat link.
“You can play your part in the operation by being our eyes and ears in our rural communities.”
Visit https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ to make a report.