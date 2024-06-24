A four-year-old has died at a property in the Tregaron area, police have confirmed.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the incident on Thursday, 20 June.
A spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended the death of a four-year-old child at a property in the Tregaron area on Thursday, 20 June 2024.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and H.M Coroner has been informed.
"Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving support and they have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”