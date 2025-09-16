Three children - two in Gwynedd - were involved in road traffic collisions earlier this month, prompting police to urge road users, parents and the public to be vigilant.
A four-year-old child was injured when they ran out onto Maesdu Road, Llandudno and collided with a vehicle on 5 September.
Later that day a nine-year-old rode a bike into a road in Bangor before being struck by a vehicle.
A short while later a five-year-old child was injured when they ran out onto the road and collided with a vehicle in Criccieth.
Inspector Leigh Evans from North Wales Police called on everyone to ensure children are supervised and kept safe near roads, adding: “These recent incidents just show the importance of remaining vigilant.”
