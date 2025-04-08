Public have been warned to avoid the Ffair Rhos area as a grass fire continues to rage out of control 48 hours on.
On Sunday 6 April at 5.27pm Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue (MAWWFR) crews responded to reports of a grass fire close to Pontrhydfendigaid.
One eyewitness, photographer Simon Batty, described the fire as “blocking out both sunrises and sunsets these past few days”.
He added: “Fires have been raging since Sunday evening, creating thick clouds of smoke and ash here.
“I went up to Teifi pools and hiked to a safe location in order to see the devastation which spreads on the ridge line south of Claerwen Dam all the west towards Strata Florida.”
Crews from eight fire stations were called to the fire spreading over approximately 2,500 hectares.
Tregaron, Lampeter, Rhayader, Llanwrtyd, Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells, Llandovery and Llanidloes Fire Stations have been manning the fire.
A spokesperson for MAWWFR said: “This incident is ongoing; we ask members of the public to avoid the area.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
“Our Joint Fire Control Centre is currently dealing with a high volume of calls relating to grass fires.
“Please only call 999 if your life or property is in immediate danger.”
The crews are continuing to be called out to grass fires across the region, with ongoing fires being fought in Aberhosan near Machynlleth, Baglan in Port Talbot and Cwm Rheidol near Aberystwyth.
The Cwm Rheidol fire has also been raging for over two days, close to multiple homes.
A MAWWFR spokesperson said: “There are numerous properties within the forestry, and contact has been made with residents to inform them of the situation.
“Resources have been strategically located to prioritise the protection of properties however the steep terrain and the fuel loading are hampering progress to extinguish the fire.
“Due to the challenges faced, we are now looking to enhance the tactical plan by working with Natural Resources Wales to secure the use of aerial firefighting support.”