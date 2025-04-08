Smoke continues to pour up from the top of Cwm Rheidol two days after the start of a grass fire there.
Jasper Salmon shared this video and these photographs of the fire at various stages.
“These assets were further supported by tactical and specialist wildfire officers along with a Fire Service drone to support situational awareness,” a Mid and West Wales Fire Service spokesperson added.
“There are numerous properties within the forestry and contact has been made with residents to inform them of the situation.
“A robust tactical plan is in place and partner agencies have been made aware of the situation through the Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum.
“Resources have been strategically located to prioritise the protection of properties however the steep terrain and the fuel loading is hampering progress to extinguishing the fire.
“Due to the challenges faced we are now looking to enhance the tactical plan by working with Natural Resources Wales to secure the use of aerial firefighting support.”