Gwynedd police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South released the appeal on social media.
The burglary is reported to have taken place on Abererch Road in Pwllheli, on Thursday, 10 July.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone travelling along the A497 between Pwllheli and Abererch between 2pm and 3pm on July 10th and has dashcam to contact us.
“We are also appealing to anyone who witnessed to suspicious activity involving a man wearing a black hoodie and jogging bottoms in the area to contact us.
“Anybody with information that could assist our investigations should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000567590.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.