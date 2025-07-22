Pupils at a school in Gwynedd are benefiting from a county council transport scheme that has improved active travel options in this area of Criccieth.
Gwynedd Council’s recent improvements include the development and upgrading of walking and cycling routes on the road to Criccieth’s Ysgol Treferthyr, with the installation of a bicycle shelter for pupils and the introduction of a new crossing to improve safety.
These developments support families to travel to school on foot or by bike, and the extension of a walking and cycling route past the health centre in the town has also benefited the wider community and improved the provision for residents to travel towards the train station.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said: "We are pleased to be able to deliver these active travel improvements for pupils at Ysgol Treferthyr and the wider community in Criccieth who benefit from them.
"To coincide with the amazing brand new school, it was important that we thought beyond the classroom to ensure that the children can reach school safely and in an environmentally friendly manner.
"Thanks to recent improvements, it's much easier for children and families to get to Ysgol Treferthyr on foot, bike or scooter, cutting down on unnecessary traffic and carbon emissions. It's great to see that the developments are being appreciated by the school and that more pupils are choosing to make the most of the new active travel routes in Criccieth."
As part of the scheme, Gwynedd Council has narrowed the existing road outside the school and introduced a dedicated crossing point with traffic lights.
Improvements were introduced to the walking and cycling route on the A497 side, the extension of the existing walking and cycling route past the health centre and towards the train station and improved pedestrian facilities at Lôn Fel Isaf, through the introduction of a footpath near the tennis centre.
New bike shelters have also been installed at the school, which pupils are already making use of with many traveling by bike or scooter to school.
Ysgol Treferthyr Headteacher Dylan Roberts said: "We are extremely grateful for the work that has taken place on the paths leading to Ysgol Treferthyr. They will certainly be of great help to us as a school for years to come.
"The bicycle and scooter shelter is also very welcome and a number of pupils make use of the shelter and the dedicated spaces for keeping bikes and scooters.”
Cllr Sian Williams, who represents Criccieth on Gwynedd Council, added: "The resurfacing, pavements and improvements in Criccieth are very welcome.
"This project is well worth seeing and the road itself and changes to the pavement, including the improvements next to the health centre have been extremely successful, with many praising the change."
The improvements in Criccieth have been introduced by Gwynedd Council, and have been funded through the Welsh Government's Safe Routes in Communities and Active Travel Funds and with the support of Transport for Wales.
