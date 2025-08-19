SE Fitness gym marked its 10-year anniversary this June with a month-long charity challenge that brought together its coaches, members, and community spirit in an extraordinary way.
To celebrate the milestone and give back to a cause close to their hearts, the team at SE Fitness took on a collective cycling challenge: riding 100 miles every single day on the gym’s bikes. Their goal was to raise funds and awareness for the Noah’s Ark Charity, which supports children receiving treatment at Cardiff’s Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.
This charity is especially meaningful to gym owner Siôn Evans, whose cousin, Lewis Danton, has spent months receiving specialist treatment there after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare and serious condition affecting the nervous system.
Throughout Lewis’ treatment, his family have faced long and frequent journeys to Cardiff to be by his side, a reality the challenge also sought to highlight.
The determination of SE Fitness’ coaches and members paid off. Together, they raised an incredible £2,756 for Noah’s Ark Charity, supporting their vital work. In addition, the gym community rallied around the Danton family through t-shirt sales, raising a further £870. Thankfully, Lewis remains at home but continues to travel to the hospital in Cardiff regularly for ongoing treatment.
Speaking about the challenge, Sion said: “This was about more than just marking 10 years of SE Fitness – it was about coming together to support a charity that has done so much for Lewis and countless other families. We’ve been blown away by the generosity and commitment of our members, and we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved as a community.”
SE Fitness added: “The event not only showcased the determination and spirit of the SE Fitness family but also demonstrated how fitness can be a powerful force for good.”
