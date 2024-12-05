“However, it would also be remiss of me, as PCC, to not also recognise the areas where the report praises the Force, such as on crime data integrity and on building, supporting, and protecting the workforce. These are important areas to get right, both for ensuring public confidence in the Force and its data and in making sure we have a positive and happy culture among the officers and staff. In the coming weeks I will be publishing my Police and Crime Plan for North Wales, which will have three key priorities. These priorities reflect the wishes of the people of North Wales and consist of a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities and businesses; a fair and effective criminal justice system. Ensuring that the Force is performing to its full strength across all areas highlighted in the PEEL Report will help ensure these priorities are met and that North Wales remains a safe and secure place for all residents and visitors, now and in the future.”