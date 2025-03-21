Police are warning residents in Bala and Llandderfel to keep their vehicles locked following a spate of thefts.
North Wales Police says four thefts are believed to have happened on 16 March, which targeted work vans and resulted in the theft of several tools.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area throughout the weekend between 14 and 17 March, or may have any private footage that could assist our enquiries to contact us.
“Furthermore, I would encourage van owners to take measures to consider installing alarms to vehicles and to remove any tools or other valuable items overnight to prevent vehicles from being targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.