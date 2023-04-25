Clwb Rotari Aberaeron Rotary Club a’r Cylch, as part of their celebration of 20 years of service, has adopted a ‘Community First’ policy.
This is prioritising their activities to the communities in Aberaeron and the surrounding district.
These communities have always generously supported the club’s annual Christmas collections for the Wales Air Ambulance Trust.
A recent visit was made by the club to the Wales Air Ambulance Trust operational base in Llanelli where a cheque for £1,000 was handed over.
Whilst at the base were able to meet the helicopter crew on duty and staff.
Club members were made to feel very welcome and able to see the helicopter and crew take off on a deployment.
Members saw very dedicated and professional people doing a vital job.
The club is continuing to build on the great work that has been done over the past 20 years and has always been a visible presence at local events.
Aberaeron Rotary Club is the club of Aberaeron and district with true and hardworking members upholding Rotary values, ethics, guiding principles and integrity.
If you feel that you would like to help local communities there are three ways you can serve through Rotary.
You can become a ‘Friend of Rotary’, an associate member or a full member. You could help make a difference with your talents, skills and abilities.
Aberaeron Rotary Club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at Pennant Community Centre. You will be made very welcome.