A biker has thanked volunteers who came to his aid when he fell ill at Coed y Brenin.
Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team was called out to the biker at 4.02pm on Saturday 13 September to assist Steven, who had been enjoying a bike ride in Coed y Brenin when he suddenly became very unwell.
He managed to stop and sit down near a forestry track, but his condition wasn’t improving, so he wisely called for mountain rescue.
The team was already assembled at Trawsfynydd Show, so they quickly left the event and they were able to drive up the forestry track to reach him without delay.
“When we arrived, Steven was cold, weak, and clearly very unwell,” a team spokesperson said.
“Our casualty carer assessed him immediately, and it became clear that his oxygen levels were dangerously low. Oxygen was administered straight away.
Due to the seriousness of his condition, an urgent call was made for the air ambulance, which arrived swiftly on scene. While the oxygen did improve his condition slightly, Steven was still vulnerable.
“Paramedics conducted an ECG and suspected he may have suffered a mild heart attack but would need further tests to confirm this. He was flown by air ambulance to hospital for further tests and treatment.”
The spokesperson added: “We’re very happy to share that Steven is now feeling much better, has been thoroughly checked over, and is back home recovering.
“Steven and his family generously donated to our rescue services, brought chocolates for the team, and left a heartfelt thank you card.
“We’re truly grateful and so glad we could reach him quickly and get him the help he needed.
“A huge thank you to the air ambulance and ambulance crews for their support, and our very best wishes to Steven for a full and speedy recovery.”
