North Wales Police will travel around the Gwynedd South area in their engagement van to increase their visibility and engagement with local communities.
Police officers say they want to speak to as many residents as possible to capture the thoughts and opinions of the communities of Gwynedd South to understand what it most important and find out what police action is needed going forward.
The public are invited to share their concerns with the police when the van starts it travels. On Monday, 18 November it will be at Aberdyfi main car park (10am-11am), Tywyn Railway station car park (11.30am-12.30pm), and Dolgellau Marian Mawr car park (2pm-4pm).
On Tuesday, 19 November, the van will be at Barmouth Co-op car park (9.30am-10.30am), Blaenau Diffwys car park (12pm-2pm), and Bala Green main car park (3pm-4pm).
On Wednesday, 20 November it will be at Porthmadog Tesco car park (10am-12pm), and Criccieth Esplanade area next to Dylan’s (2pm-4pm).
Then, on Thursday, 21 November, it will move to Pwllheli Maes car park (10am-12pm), and Abersoch Londis car park (2pm-4pm).
Finally, on Friday, 22 November, the van can be found at Canolfan Nefyn car park from 10am-12pm and Aberdaron National Trust car park from 2pm-3pm.