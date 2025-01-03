A young man was given an award by the High Sheriff of Gwynedd for helping to catch two burglars in disguise.
Kyle Jellicoe witnessed an aggravated burglary from the front door of his flat in Barmouth.
Thanks to his quick action in calling the police, they were able to catch the burglars by tracking down CCTV which showed the burglars without their disguises shortly after he witnessed the incident.
This enabled the “early arrest” of the two convicts, identified as Stephen Nesbitt and Peter McAllister, who were later sentenced to seven years behind bars.
To commend Jellicoe’s actions, he was awarded a £500 court reward and presented with a certificate by the High Sheriff of Gwynedd Sarah Foskett JP.
In making the Reward order the Judge, HH Judge Petts thanked Jellicoe on behalf of the public, stating: "A quick-thinking young man had seen what was happening at the front door of the flat, he telephoned the police while the incident was in progress and he was able to tell the police where he had seen them go after what had happened.
“Fortunately, that enabled immediate investigation for CCTV which was successful in finding the route they had taken before showing them without their disguises and the route they had taken afterwards.
“That enabled the early arrest of both defendants.
“On behalf of the public, we are very grateful for what he did and commend him for his quick thinking and rapid response and in these circumstances order £500 of public funds to him."
The annual High Sheriffs Awards acknowledge the ‘enormous contribution volunteers make to society... by giving up their time freely and without expectation’ by both young people and adults.
The awards are there to recognise ‘selfless dedication’ by ‘unsung heroes in our communities.