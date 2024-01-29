FIRE crews were called to a wind turbine on Sunday morning after it caught fire.
Crews from Mid and West Wales Fire Service's Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen stations were called to the blaze at Blaen Bowi, Newcastle Emlyn, at 11.46am on Sunday, 28 January.
The turbine well ablaze on Sunday (MAWWFS)
A spokesperson for MAWWFS said: "Crews responded to a wind turbine which was well alight on their arrival.
"Pieces of the wind turbine were falling nearby and crews monitored the condition of the debris.
"No further action was taken by crews and the landowner continued to monitor for fire spread and falling debris.
"Crews left the scene at 1.03pm."