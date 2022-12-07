Pedestrianised town centre areas, more safe access for cyclists, better walking routes and greener spaces for six of Ceredigion’s town centres could all be on the cards in works that will cost tens of millions of pounds, a new document outlines.
The document: A Strategy for Greening 6 Ceredigion Towns, which sets out to boost Green and Blue (GBI) infrastructure in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron, was produced earlier this year.
Five projects are mooted for each of the six towns in the document, seen by the Cambrian News.
The document says: “At the local level, there is significant ambition and support for making Ceredigion greener and more resilient.
“This strategy hopes to progress these GBI ambitions and to prioritise a number of projects which can seek longer term funding.
“It will ensure that we are making the best use of resources in order to tackle the key issues and priorities highlighted through both data and stakeholder engagement.
“This strategy is just part of the county council’s ambition for achieving a greener and more resilient Ceredigion.
“The projects outlined in each Town Action Plan set out the ‘strategic design’ principles that should be taken forward as part of these projects.
“However, the strategy does not set out the detailed design of each of these projects – for this to happen, further feasibility and design work will be required to enable these projects to be delivered on the ground.
“This strategy, and the strategic projects it identifies, will form an important foundation for funding bids.
“These will be important in delivering prioritised projects across the six towns.”
Over the next few days we’ll take a closer look at the proposals for the six town centres, starting today with Aberystwyth, which you can view here.