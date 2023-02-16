Aber Cycle Fest taking a break to form new organising committee

A popular Aberystwyth cycling festival will not be held in 2023.
Aber Cycle Fest is a week-long celebration of cycling in mid Wales, every late May Bank Holiday with events for all abilities.
Organisers are in the process of looking for a new organising committee to take the festival forward into 2024 and beyond.
A spokesperson said: "We’d like to thank everyone who has participated, volunteered and spectated over the years.
"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed hosting the festival and we look forward to working with new volunteers and organisations in the future.
"We'd also like to thank our many sponsors over the years who have made the festival possible, with our main backers - Aberystwyth Town Council so crucial in enabling the town centre races."
