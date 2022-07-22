Aberaeron CCTV plan gets the go-ahead
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Saturday 23rd July 2022 1:30 pm
Share
(Pixabay )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
PLANS for four CCTV cameras in Aberaeron have been approved by planners.
It was announced earlier this year by Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn that CCTV cameras are to be installed in Aberaeron – the last town to be included within the new camera infrastructure across the Dyfed-Powys region.
In 2016, Mr Llywelyn pledged to invest in a modern CCTV infrastructure to improve safety across the force area.
The four new cameras will be at London House and Boots on Bridge Street; the Tourist Information Centre, Quay Parade; and the council building at Penmorfa.
Mr Llywelyn said he was “pleased that Aberaeron will be the latest town to see CCTV being installed on its streets”.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |