Aberaeron CCTV plan gets the go-ahead

PLANS for four CCTV cameras in Aberaeron have been approved by planners.

It was announced earlier this year by Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn that CCTV cameras are to be installed in Aberaeron – the last town to be included within the new camera infrastructure across the Dyfed-Powys region.

In 2016, Mr Llywelyn pledged to invest in a modern CCTV infrastructure to improve safety across the force area.

The four new cameras will be at London House and Boots on Bridge Street; the Tourist Information Centre, Quay Parade; and the council building at Penmorfa.