Aberaeron commemorated VJ Day on Friday with a special service, writes Dan Archer.
On behalf of the King, His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed Miss Sara Edwards laid the 1st wreath at a ceremony in front of the Town Hall in Aberaeron to commemorate VJ Day.
The Lord Lieutenant was accompanied by the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Mrs Anne Jones, The Chair of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Anne Bowen Morgan, the Armed Forces Champion for Dyfed, Cllr Gwyn James, members of the Aberaeron Town Council, representive of uniformed organisation and members of the public.
The service was led by Canon John Lewis and bugler Rhun James played the Last Post and the Reveille.
In his address the Town Mayor and President of the Aberaeron British Legion Cllr Tim Archer thanked all for attending and honouring those from the town and neigbouring villages who fought for their country, some of whom were never to return, and, given the Town's proud maritime history, reflected on the fact that more Merchant Seamen were lost from the Town in WW2 than all the other services put together.
He also stressed that it was important to honour the townsfolk who remained at home as part of the war effort, many of whom took on new roles within the emergency services, coastguards and Home Guard. Finally, he highlighted the important contribution of the women in the town taking on roles hitherto the preserve of men and changing perceptions or their role.
