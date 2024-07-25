A music festival will be held in Aberaeron this weekend.
Aeronfest is being organised by Aberaeron Cricket Club and promises to be a non-stop, one-day only, family friendly music festival at the cricket club pitch this Saturday, 27 July.
The event will feature eight live acts across two stages along with kids entertainment - with the weather set to bring dry and bright conditions on the day.
Some of the entertainment on offer includes circus skills, stilt-walking, graffiti workshops, the Ray Ceredigion Play Van, Kids Yoga, drumming workshop, dance sessions and glitter tattoos.
Food and drink stalls will also be on site.
The festival runs from 11am until 9pm and features acts such as Rhi O'Conner, Rebecca Alexander, Kedma & Mo Pleasure, Two Suns, Off Key, James Oliver Band, Smoking Guns and Dragonfly.
This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by the Cynnal y Cardi Fund via Ceredigion County Council.
Kids' Entertainment & Fun Zone, circus skills, stilt-walking, graffiti demos and workshops, Ray Ceredigion Play Van, Kids Yoga, drumming workshop, dance sessions, glitter tattoos, delicious food and cocktails, and a modestly priced bar, you'll be wanting a ticket before they all sell out!
Tickets cost £20 an adult and £10 for children and are available from Y Cadwgan, Y Selar, Y Castell and The Hive in Aberaeron.
Alternatively, you can purchase tickets by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/aeronfest All money raised goes directly to Aberaeron Cricket Club, which has big plans for the future.