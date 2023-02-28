Mindfulness, fire safety, accessing healthcare for all and exercise for mobility were all on the agenda for 50 or so WI ladies attending a Healthy Living Day at Aberaeron Memorial Hall on Thursday, 23 February.
Everyone participated in the exercise class in the morning and enjoyed a spot of relaxation in the afternoon after a delicious lunch of soup and rolls.
They all learned a great deal and of course shared experiences and chatter through the day.
