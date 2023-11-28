Ceredigion’s Member of UK Youth Parliament (MYP), Aled Lewis represented the county in the annual UK Youth Parliament live debate in the House of Commons on 17 November.
The debate was chaired by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
224 young people, aged between 11 and 18 from all over the UK gathered in Parliament to debate current issues facing children and young people, focusing largely on food security for children and young people.
Aled Lewis, a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron said: “It was a privilege to represent the young people of Ceredigion in the House of Commons at the annual UK Youth Parliament debate this year.
"There were many inspiring speeches from young people across the UK, championing issues which are important to them and their constituencies.
"It’s vitally important that young people are given a platform to raise their voice and opportunities to take part in the political process, and this was a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the work of MPs and UK government.”
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “It is so important that we, as politicians, hear the views of young people, which is why I am really looking forward to chairing this year’s UK Youth Parliament.”
Gwion Bowen, Ceredigion’s Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer said: “Ceredigion has supported local young people to participate in the UKYP programme, including the live debate, since 2015.
"It’s a valuable experience for Ceredigion’s MYPs to meet others and gain a feel of what it is like to debate real issues in the House of Commons.
"It’s an opportunity for us to ensure that the voice of Ceredigion’ young people are heard at national level.
"I would like to thank Aled as he comes to the end of his term as Ceredigion UK MYP for 2022-23, and congratulate him on all his hard work and achievements during his time in office.”