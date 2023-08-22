During July Rural Health and Care Wales (RHCW), in association with The Great Outdoor Gym Company (TGOGC), held a competition between the towns to see which town generated the most power from the static bikes that have been installed in Cae Sgwar, Aberaeron, Victoria Gardens, Cardigan and Parc yr Orsedd, Lampeter.
The project was funded by Cynnal y Cardi (Ceredigion County Council).
TGOGC sponsored the inter-town competition by agreeing to fund the planting of trees, as part of the Eden Project.
The number of trees to be planted was to be based on the amount of energy generated from the bikes.
Aberaeron won the competition by generating the most energy on the bikes, with Cardigan and Lampeter coming joint runners up.
The power generated by the bikes in Aberaeron resulted in 90 trees being funded, whilst the power generated in Cardigan and Lampeter saw 20 trees per town being funded.
TGOGC kindly offered to double the number of trees and therefore, in addition to the trees already funded as a result of purchasing the bikes, the power generated by people using the bikes as part of the “On your Bike” project will result in a total of 353 trees being planted.
RHCW’s involvement with the project will end in September, with all the bikes then being handed over to the town councils of Aberaeron, Cardigan and Lampeter.
It’s “hoped the bikes will encourage more active and healthier lifestyles, linking outdoor recreation with technology and renewable energy.”