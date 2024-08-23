The famous Aberaeron Mackerel Fiesta and parade will take place on Saturday.
The parade will start at 3pm from outside The Hive, on Saturday 24 August and will end at Aberaeron Yacht Club, where there will be free live music, BBQ, bar and a DJ.
The festival is famed for the burning of the mackerel effigy on Aberaeron's south beach.
This will however not happen this year as the beachis closed off due to coastal defence work.
The mackerel will be paraded through the town with 'mourning widows' - who historically were abandoned on shore whilst their partners went out to fish.
The mourners dress in black, wear a mask, following the cortège, and wail!