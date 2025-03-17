Aberdyfi Outward Bound’s Boo and Iain Schofield bonded over their shared love of mountain adventure and recently married.
After sharing countless adventures as part of the Outward Bound instruction team in Aberdyfi (now dubbed Aberlovey), Boo and Iain decided to marry. Now they are urging others to hit the great outdoors.
Outdoor adventure courses found fame in the latest Bridget Jones movie, in which Bridget and her son enjoy a pivotal moment around a campfire on an outward bound course.
Boo, 31, said: “The movie had a fun take on adventuring but it was spot-on in terms of showing the impact this can have on our lives.
“As an instructor, there are pivotal moments when course participants open up to you about their lives, and they can be extremely moving.
£Being in a challenging outdoor environment, with people you trust, is extremely liberating and, for some of our participants, the impact can be the ultimate life-changer.”
Outdoor adventure was certainly life-changing for Iain and Boo, who married in a North Wales barn after years of adventuring as instructors on Outward Bound courses as well as expeditions to places as far afield as Iceland and the Thorong La pass, the world’s highest pass, almost 18,000ft up in the Nepalese Himalayas.
Boo said: “When I first met Iain, he lived in a van as you do, and had broken his arm, so he was enjoying his own sort of adventures, while I was starting out on my career.
“But our Outward Bound work taught us the importance of embracing the opportunities that life presents. Time and time again, we see the difference that attitude can make when we train young people in the wonderful landscapes of North Wales.”
Outward Bound welcomes around 25,000 young people a year on to its courses. The charity supports 80 per cent of those youngsters with course fees.
Both Iain, 34, who grew up in southern Scotland, and Boo, originally from Hampshire, found a sense of purpose in their work with young people.
Iain said: “There is so much evidence that these sort of courses are hugely beneficial to both the young people, their teachers and, indeed, society as a whole.
“Over the space of just a few days, it can be amazing to watch individuals develop new skills and gain in confidence.
“The sort of skills we help foster are skills that can help a young person progress both in their personal life and their career – it really can be life-changing stuff.”
While ‘Bridget Jones’ captured the spirit of adventure, it wasn’t a realistic take.
Boo said: “A Bridget Jones-style campfire probably wouldn't be allowed in a national park – please don’t be tempted to set fire to our beautiful landscape.
“Also, as an instructor, I have to say that the kids in the film had terrible waterproofs. Oh, and their rucksacks were packed appallingly.
“But the idea that these courses can be a life-changer for all involved was spot on – fair play to team Bridget for getting that right."