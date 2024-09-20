A campaign to refurbish Aberdyfi playground needs support.
Aberdyfi Community Council say they have finally had planning permission for the playground refurbishment and are now in the process of applying for a grant from the National Lottery to help cover costs.
“We have been advised that it would help if we did more consultation with the community, especially parents / guardians, grandparents and those with responsibility for children,” said a spokesperson for Aberdyfi Community Council.
“We have therefore put together a short survey which can be filled in online or by hand.
“Hard copies can be found at the Post Office. Please return them to the Post Office of drop them into the council office at the institute.
“We have also reprinted the children’s survey forms so if any child has missed out on giving their views or would like to add ideas, please ask them to fill in one of these.
“They are available at the Post Office.”
Forms must be returned by 30 September.
The spokesperson added: “We are also seeking letters of support from any businesses and individuals who feel able to, so if you would like to add your support, please wither writes to the community council or email [email protected].”