Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team (ASART) is delighted with Dulas, who kicked off their fundraising campaign with a donation of £2,000.
“Several team members work at Dulas and we are very grateful that they are able to attend call-outs during working hours when their workload allows,” a team spokesperson said.
“This generous donation of £2,000 has given us a fantastic start and gives us hope that we can order our first batch of kit in early autumn.
“If you are a local business who are able to make a donation, or hold an event/raffle to help us raise funds, please do get in touch!”
ASART has raised £3,880 towards their target of £25,000.
The team volunteers keep people safe in the wilderness of the southern reaches of Eryri National Park and mid-Wales. On call 24/7, 365 days a year, they rely entirely on donations and are fundraising for essential kit.
Their current waterproof gear is thick winter kit but summer in Wales can be wet, so the team hope to raise £25,000 by 31 December to equip themselves with high-quality, rescue-grade waterproof jackets and trousers needed to operate comfortably in all seasons.
To donate, visit gofund.me/ebdc0fc9.