Two call-outs in two days kept Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team members busy.
On Wednesday, 8 January they received a call to assist two people stuck in icy conditions on a remote road near lake Vyrnwy.
Team members set off to assist, before word came back that a passing member of the public had assisted and the team returned to base in time for training.
The following day with dusk falling and temperatures dropping, they were made aware of a solo walker on Cadair Idris reported as being overdue and uncontactable.
Fortunately shortly before deploying, notification followed that the individual's car had been picked up by a local ANPR camera. This gave sufficient confidence that they were safely off the hill, and they stood down.