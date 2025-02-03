Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team assisted a fell runner who slipped on wet rocks and was unable to walk.
This was just over the border in Llyfnant valley, but as many of the team live close by, they were happy to help Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, and able to reach the casualty in good time.
The casualty had spare clothes, a blizzard bag, a method of raising the alarm for help, and had left a route plan behind.
“He was cold when we arrived but had he not come prepared with these items, he would have been in a worst state,” an team spokesperson said.
“We used a splint on the injured ankle and transferred him onto our stretcher for the walk out of roughly a mile.
“We have since heard that he has been discharged from hospital with a spiral fracture to his fibular, but avoided the need for surgery.
“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery, and hope to see him back out on the trails soon, but upright next time!”
The spokesperson added: “Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team relies entirely on donations, whether that is our team members volunteering their time or supporters donating funds to keep us running.”
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team provide a Search and Rescue service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in wild and remote locations throughout South Snowdonia and Mid Wales.
The team is made up of a dedicated team of volunteers and entirely funded by charitable donations.
Team members come from a wide variety of backgrounds, such as artists, mountain instructors, engineers and scientists to name a few.
All give up a large amount of their time to train and provide a voluntary search and rescue service day or night, year round.