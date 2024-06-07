Aberdyfi Search and Rescue have raised £6,000 for the team.
Members were given the opportunity to fundraise for the team at the prestigious Red Bull Hardline mountain biking event, which took place near Dinas Mawddwy on 1 and 2 June.
The search and rescue team told the Cambrian News they had “an amazing couple of days” where they benefited from the generosity of people who attended.
They offer “special thanks” to the Atherton family and Dyfi Bike Park for providing the opportunity and donating lots of kit and merchandise for the team to sell.
They also thanked the competitors for donating signed race kit; Dora_RGB, a local artist, who donated the original artwork of the event's logo, Red Bull and other businesses for donated merchandise for the team to raffle-off over the two days and also the MC’s of the event for allowing them into the arena “and for doing such a good job in hosting the raffle”.
Team volunteer and fundraising officer Matt Young, who was present at the event, added: "It was a full-on few days and we were incredibly well supported.
“All in all we managed to raise a remarkable £6000 for the team. Diolch yn Fawr!"