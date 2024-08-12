Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team members have helped a hiker with an injured leg.
The team was called out on Sunday, 28 July at around 4pm to assist a hiker with a lower leg injury on Craig Cwm Silyn.
The team drove up the farm track as far as possible, then reached the casualty on foot.
The casualty’s ankle was assessed.
Once back down at the vehicle, the casualty was transferred to the waiting ambulance and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital for further assessment and treatment.
