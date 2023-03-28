AN NHS student nurse from Aberporth is tackling a twin athletic challenge to raise funds for cancer research – just 12 months after being diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Erin Lewis – a 24-year-old amateur boxer based at Manchester Met University – aims to raise £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge next month and the Great Manchester Half Marathon on 21 May, having received the all-clear in August following a ‘brutal’ bout of chemotherapy.
“I was diagnosed in February last year and at the time it was terrifying,” she said.
“I had no idea what Lymphoma was and really thought it was the end for me.
“Luckily, it’s a cancer that’s been thoroughly researched enabling a higher success rate of survival.
“Unfortunately, people diagnosed with brain tumours often get told by doctors they have very limited treatment options and could die within five years.
“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet only two per cent of national funding gets allocated to this devastating disease.
“I believe that with more research and funding we will find a cure. Science is making huge strides all the time.”
The BTR charity are calling for greater support and action for research into what scientists have dubbed ‘the last battleground against cancer’.
And the 24-year-old amateur boxer – now a nursing student at Manchester Metropolitan University – says her own cancer experience enables her to empathise with patients she helps treat in city hospitals as part of her training.
“I was inserting a PICC line into this guy’s arm the other day and had a sense of deja vu,” she recalled. “Less than a year before I’d been undergoing the same procedure myself – it felt surreal.”
Erin, who has represented her home town of Cardigan in the boxing ring, added:
“I know people are struggling financially, but every donation to my Gofundme page – no matter how small – will help.”