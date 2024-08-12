Aberporth Village Hall has officially been opened.
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has officially opened the hall.
Mr Lake cut the ribbon for the brand new hall in a mirror image of celebrations held to mark the opening of the old hall exactly 90 years before on August 6, 1934.
A packed hall heard Mr Lake praise the community spirit of the village and the five years of hard work that had gone in to build a brand new hall.
“Aberporth is a thriving example what happens when a community pulls together,” he said.
The £1.35m project was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme and the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.
Hall project officer Sue Lewis named a total of 19 funders who had supported the project including Ceredigion County Council who provided a disabled accessible changing spaces facility.
Mr Lake also unveiled interpretative boards detailing the 90 year history of the hall, created by local graphic artist Max Thom and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Rachel Richards, Funding Manager with The National Lottery Community Fund, said: "Our grant for £495,000 to Aberporth Village Hall and Recreation Ground has contributed to the rebuild of the hall, allowing the local community to have a safe space to enjoy activities and services.
“It is clear to see how much the community sees the hall as the heart of this community.
“Projects that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable are important to us at The Fund, as they align with our core missions.
“This has only been made possible thanks to players of the National Lottery, who raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout Wales and the wider UK."
The hall opened to the community in April.
The five year project has seen the old 1930s hall demolished and a brand new one built in its place.
Back in April, village hall committee chairman Mike Harwood thanked fellow trustees and builders Jamson Estates Ltd for delivering the project.
He said the majority of the builders working on the project were local and had attended the village school.
“It is a great example of how the funding gained for this hall benefited the local community,” he said.
The new building was blessed then by local vicar the Rev Fiona Beale, ahead of the official opening.