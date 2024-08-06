Abersoch RNLI have rescued two people whose boat broke down.
The coastguard paged the RNLI at 2.55pm on 1 August after receiving a call from the vessel that was on a passage from Pwllheli to Nefyn.
The two casualties, unsure of their location, advised they were possibly near Ynys Enlli.
Their vessel, a 21ft powerboat, was located at 3.28pm, six miles south of Trwyn Wylfa.
As the casualties were unfamiliar with the area and due to possible navigational risk to other vessels, the RNLI towed the vessel to Abersoch moorings, arriving there at 4.20pm.
The casualties were taken to South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club where they made arrangements for a friend to tow the vessel back to Pwllheli Marina.
Abersoch Lifeboat volunteer helm, Andy Gunby, said: “It was good to see that the casualties were equipped with lifejackets and a VHF radio.
“They did the right thing in requesting assistance as there were no other vessels in the vicinity at the time.
"Before heading out on any passage you should plan your voyage, have a well-maintained engine and adequate fuel for your journey.”
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.