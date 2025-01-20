Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team members have rescued a dog with a broken leg.
They have released this image of the dog they rescued on the Aran ridge on Saturday, 18 January.
Members of the search and rescue team attended to a walker on the Aran ridge who had found an injured dog.
The walker had been struggling to make progress off the hill with the injured dog.
The animal, who had sustained a broken leg in a fall on rocky ground, was in considerable pain, but behaved impeccably as team members splinted her injury.
She was carried a short distance by stretcher to a point where local farmers had managed to reach by quad bike.
It would have been an uncomfortable ride down off the mountain, but the quickest way to reach the vet.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team members were also called out on Thursday, 16 January, this time to attend a disorientated person.
A team spokesperson said: “At 1.30pm on Thursday, 16 January, call handlers from the team received a report of a member of the public who had become disorientated close to the summit of Aran Fawddwy.
“Attempts to use Phonefind technology were unsuccessful due to issues with them being able to activate location services on their phone.
“Visual references were used to orientate them and directions were given to walk a fence line to a stile where OS Grid Reference could be obtained.
“Having a confirmed location enabled the call handler to issue further instructions and provide a direction of travel back to a familiar point.
“Once back on a familiar path they were able to self extricate off the mountain to their vehicle.”
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team provides a volunteer operated rescue service in southern Snowdonia. To donate to the team, visit https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=BTAZKTVQZP95N