The ‘Cambrian News’ sponsored Aberystwyth 10k has donated £3,705 from December’s race to hospice at home charity, HAHAV Ceredigion.
There were fears the race would have to be postponed or cancelled due to work on the prom, but organisers Kirsten Hughes, Karen Davies and Ceris Williams were determined to go ahead, as they explained.
“When we were made aware of the works on the promenade, we began discussions with relevant partners on potential alternative routes as this is such an important race in the local athletics calendar and losing it, even for a year, was not an option.
“With great support from Ceredigion council, it went ahead with a slightly different route and, in addition to the race itself being a great success we are able to make a significant contribution to this important local charity.”
‘Cambrian News’ Editor Mick O'Reilly said: “HAHAV Ceredigion provides vital and much-needed services across the county and it was very timely to be able to help them with their ongoing fundraising activities. As a local paper that represents local issues and needs, the ‘Cambrian News’ is very happy to support this wonderful initiative."
HAHAV Vice chair Deian Creunant, who took part in the race, said: “We need to invest in our infrastructure in order for us to be able to continue to provide much-needed hospice at home services. It is a challenging time to ask people to contribute financially but the support locally over the past year has been tremendous.
“On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion, I would like to thank the organisers of the Aberystwyth 10k race for their tireless work ensuring the event went ahead and for the fantastic contribution to support our work.”
The money will go towards the development of Plas Antaron as a Living Well Centre and the expansion of HAHAV’s volunteer services.