At the most recent meeting of the Aberystwyth 50+ Forum, Georgia Smith of Age Cymru Ceredigion gave an interesting and informative talk about the work of the charity in Ceredigion.
After being closed for some time, there is now an Age Cymru office in Pier Street, Aberystwyth. This is currently staffed by two part-time workers so their opening hours are limited to Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Any alterations to this since the meeting, plus opening times, will be on the Age Cymru website.
They offer a confidential information and advice service for older people, their families and their carers. This includes advocacy, digital support, veterans support and health and welfare information but the main thing Georgia deals with is benefits. She talked about the main benefits that older people are entitled to, stressing that Pension Credit is a gateway to many other benefits. Because their hours are limited they are very busy and need volunteers.
At the end of June, members went to Brecon for a trip on the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal. An excellent picnic lunch was provided on the boat and this proved to be a very relaxing outing enjoyed by all.
The next meeting is on Thursday, 27 July, when Mark Williams, former Ceredigion MP, will be talking about care for the elderly in Ceredigion. The meeting is at 2pm in Plas Antaron, Southgate.
If you would like more information about the 50+ Forum, ring Gwenda Williams on 01970 624443.
