Aberystwyth firework display is just one day away, thanks to Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club.
The future of the display at Aberystwyth Rugby Club had been in doubt since previous organisers, Aberystwyth Round Table, pulled out of the event last year, but Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club have put everything in place to keep the annual display going, and it will take place at the rugby club once again this year.
Aber Instruments and Alexanders are the main sponsors of the event, and tickets are still available.
“All proceeds go towards local charities, so do come along with friends and family to enjoy this wonderful evening,” an event spokesperson said. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £4 for children and are available at https://shorturl.at/Ds8Y2
The gates open tomorrow night (Tuesday, 5 November) at 5pm and the fireworks are due to start at 7.30pm.