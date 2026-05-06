An Aberystwyth University lecturer has recorded a song to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.
Senior Psychology lecturer, Dr Gareth Hall, has recorded a cover of ‘Chalk Outlines’ by Ren.
In 2024 he co-wrote ‘Christmas Ends Too Soon’ with singer-songwriter Léanie Kaleido and songwriter Michael Grant to raise money for Ceredigion-based charity HAHAV.
For his second charity single, Gareth decided to do something different, as he explained.
“Ren is an advocate for MIND and since this time I didn’t write the song, I felt it should benefit the charity he advocates.
“The is reinterpreted into a mixed style moody pop and bossa nova with two world class singers, one from Italy and one London-based singer.
“I am trying to encourage donations. It’s a donate to download model, so no money goes to me.”
Explaining more about his wish to raise money for Mind, Gareth said: “I’m sharing this cover because during the pandemic I tore my knee and suddenly couldn’t exercise — something that had always grounded me.
“While I wasn’t struggling with mental health I was very aware of how hard that period was for so many.
“With more time at home, and being unable to exercise, I drifted back to music and songwriting — hobbies I’d set aside years ago. Creativity became a positive passing of time during lockdowns in particular.
“Then I saw Ren and Chinchilla’s performance of Chalk Outlines in 2021 it absolutely floored me. I also know this song resonated deeply with so many others, and I knew this was the piece I wanted to reinterpret.”
Gareth likens the release of the song to his version of a marathon.
“Since I still can’t run, cycle, or take on a physical challenge, I poured my energy into something I could do: music,” he explained.
“Over eight months, I re-arranged the song from the ground up as best I could with the new skills I learnt during Covid.
“I gathered world class singers and musicians from across the globe (Italy, Canada, and Brazil), created a warm, soft, sunny hybrid bossa nova pop sound to contrast the dark, vulnerable lyrics — a musical metaphor for faking smiles.
“I also paid for professional mixing and mastering, secured all the proper licences so the track could be shared publicly and ethically.
“This project became my marathon — a creative effort built with intention, collaboration, and deep respect for the original artists.”
Gareth’s reinterpretation will eventually be released under his new music project, Misto Quente.
“For now, though, it exists purely to support Mind — and I’m proud that its first purpose is to help MIND help people,” said Gareth.
“I was fortunate to work with incredible singers and musicians from around the world. Every contributor brought real heart to the project and helped shape its warm, sunny tone.
“And since I know this song — and Mind — have helped so many people already, I hope my interpretation on behalf of Mind continues to help people for quite some time to come.”
To donate and download the track, visit
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