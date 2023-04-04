On Saturday, the Aberystwyth Ramblers will continue their bid to walk the length of the Ceredigion Coast Path.
Alison and Nick will lead a medium grade, eight-mile coastal walk from Llanrhystud to Aberaeron.
This is the next stage in the Aberystwyth Ramblers Project to walk the Ceredigion Coast Path.
It is a relatively flat section of the coast path, passing through Llansantffraed, Llanon and Aberarth, en route to Aberaeron.
They will experience a mixture of coastal scenery, combined with sightings of various bird species, ancient buildings and sites of archaeological interest. The walk is mainly on a variety of paths and tracks, but some stretches involve walking on stony beaches.
The walk finishes in the pretty port of Aberaeron, with a selection of refreshments options to choose from.
Walkers will meet at 9am at Stand 7 at the Aberystwyth Bus Station, to catch the 9.10am T5 bus service, from which they will disembark at the Llanrhystud Memorial Hall bus stop (grid ref SN537694).
After the walk they will return from Aberaeron to Aberystwyth by bus.
Please confirm your participation by contacting the leader before the walk. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website (www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/group-finder/areas/ceredigion/groups/aberystwyth.aspx).
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs by prior arrangement.
