Aberystwyth’s rowers will be in fine company with crews travelling to the capital city from all over the world, including Canada’s only skiff club, the Ayle of Quinte Skiffe Club in Prince Edward County, which is sending a crew of 68 to 77-year-olds, making a change from their usually limited rowing season of May to September, in between ice freezes; representation from the United States, Spain and New Zealand; and almost 20 crews from the Netherlands, including the youth crew from the Shipping and Transport School, Rotterdam. This crew are aged 17 to 24, and are mostly student maritime officers. The club has raced three times before, but not in recent times, with funding being a challenge – but this year sponsors have stepped in to enable the young crew to travel the 350kms to London to race.