A further six mobile network masts have been activated across Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
The masts have finally been switched on in in Mallwyd, Dolgellau, Beddgelert, Llanbedr, Penmaenpool and Llanymawddwy.
MP Liz Saville Roberts welcomed the activation of the masts, having campaigned to improve connectivity access for residents and businesses.
A further seven masts are under construction in the constituency, designed to provide crucial emergency service and data coverage, significantly improving mobile signal in areas with no or very limited coverage.
Since 2015, Mrs Saville Roberts has campaigned to improve mobile coverage across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, working to lobby ministers and network providers to speed up the roll-out of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme which aims to boost coverage across Wales.
However, Mrs Saville Roberts is urging the Home Office to accelerate work on the remaining sites which have faced difficulties in terms of overcoming challenging topography and securing planning permission.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “The lack of a reliable mobile phone signal has long been an issue for many residents, businesses, and visitors in rural Dwyfor Meirionnydd, which suffers disproportionally when it comes to inadequate mobile connectivity.
“I have long campaigned to improve mobile phone coverage in my rural constituency and I very much welcome the activation of a further six masts which will help eliminate not spot areas and provide much needed mobile coverage.
“The new EAS masts will not only provide crucial emergency service access across Dwyfor Meirionnydd but will also, for the first time, allow many customers to access competing mobile deals.
“These six new masts will provide significantly boosted signal in areas which have suffered disproportionally from weak and non-existent mobile coverage.
“But, despite significant progress, there remains too many areas where access to a reliable mobile phone signal remains lacking.
“This ongoing delay is depriving some of our most isolated communities of access to a reliable phone service and preventing the roll-out of emergency service coverage in the most dispersed parts of my constituency.
“I urge both the Home Office and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to work with their partners on the ground to get these sites up and running without further delay.
“They need to address planning and site access issues, and activate those masts already connected to the local power supply to better connect our most rural of communities.”