POLICE are offering advice to music and sports fans after a Blaenau Ffestiniog mum was scammed trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets online.
Concerns have also been expressed over the “potential high demand” for some of the Euro 24 tickets coming up, and the risk that some may fall victim to fake ticket sales.
Many a football or music fan knows the disappointment of a big game or a gig selling out quickly.
As some turn to social media, online marketplaces or fan forums – some may unknowingly open themselves up to fraud.
The measures have been highlighted in the same week that Sian Williams from Blaenau Ffestiniog had attempted to purchase tickets for her daughter Efa to attend Swift’s highly publicised tour.
Sian was left £250 down after mistakenly thinking she was buying from a trustworthy source.
In North Wales, over the past 12 months, there have been 59 cases of ticketing fraud, with a loss of around £17,500. In 2024, there was 10 cases, a loss of £3650.
The figures are now “starting to go up – and there had been an increase in reports of 200 per cent between February and March rising from two reports up to six”.
Although the figures may sound low, it was noted that the real figure could be much higher as this type of fraud often never gets reported.
“Some people will put it down to a bad decision or will make a claim via their bank,” an OPCC spokesperson said.
PC Dewi Owen of North Wales Police’s Cyber Crime team, said: “According to Action Fraud, over 7,000 people fell victim to ticket fraud in 2022, amounting to losses of over £6.7 million with the average victim losing hundreds of pounds each.”
PC Owen added: “Many people will be looking forward to attending summer events. However, online criminals see this as an opportunity to target potential festival goers and sports fans with offers on fraudulent tickets.
“We are urging everyone across North Wales to be wary of online fraudsters selling fake or non-existent tickets.
“With Taylor Swift tickets in high demand this summer and venues sold out across Europe, police across England and Wales have received a high number of reports about victims being targeted on online marketplaces by scammers.
“Tickets should only be paid for and transferred through official sellers and websites and wherever possible pay using a credit card, or payment services such as PayPal.”