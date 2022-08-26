Aeron Valley Vintage Show returns
JP from Llangwyrfon led the procession of tractors from the show field on a run to the town and back on his MF135
The annual Aeron Valley Vintage Show made a welcome return to the hills above Aberaeron on Saturday, 13 August after an unscheduled break of around two years due to the Covid pandemic.
The event, organised by Cymdeithas Henebion Dyffryn Aeron - Aeron Valley Vintage Society, attracted a wide selection of tractors, cars and motorcycles at Cilfforch Farm.
There were some commercial vehicles on display as well as a few static stationary engines but the main attraction for many visitors to the show were the steam engines making their way around the field.
With a good entry of exhibitors from Ceredigion itself, some had travelled from Carmarthenshire and south Pembrokeshire.
