Age Cymru is urging people in mid Wales public to donate festive gift boxes for lonely older people this Christmas.
The charity, alongside Age Connects Wales and Care and Repair Cymru, is asking the public to fill a wrapped shoe box with simple gifts such as gloves, hats, scarves, and books alongside traditional festive treats such as shop-bought chocolates, mince pies, and cakes. A Christmas card with a warm message would also be appreciated.
Donation stations have been set up in Aberystwyth and Llandrindod Wells.
Once you’ve filled your shoe box, wrap it in festive paper and add a label indicating whether it is suitable for a female, male, or generic.
Please don't include personal information about yourself and don't seal your gift box but secure it with a rubber band around the closed box.
Then drop your gift box to either of the donation stations between Monday, 27 November and Friday, 1 December.
All the donated gift boxes will go to older people in the region who receive support services from the partnership, and who may not receive any gifts this Christmas other than the ones we collect.
Age Cymru chief executive Victoria Lloyd said: “The festive period can be particularly difficult for older people living alone, especially those with poor health or who have recently been bereaved.
"We know that for many lonely older people your gift box will be the only present they’ll receive over the festive period.
"More importantly your gift will show them that they are still valued and that someone cares about them.”
Donation stations are located at: Age Cymru Dyfed, 27 Pier Street, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 2LN; and Age Cymru Powys, Marlow South Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5DH.