A decision will be made today regarding the closure of Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases.
The future of the bases hangs in the balance and a meeting to decide what will happen to them has just started.
A recommendation to close Caernarfon and Welshpool bases has already been put to Wales’ seven health boards but four refused to accept the recommendation, asking for more time to consider the proposal.
A final decision will be made at a meeting today.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has issued a final plea to health boards to save Caernarfon and Welshpool bases. There are fears people will die if they are lost and campaigners have fought to retain them.
The MP said on social media yesterday: “The future of Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases will be decided upon tomorrow.
“I hope Wales’ seven health boards vote to reject the proposal to axe both bases.
“People in northwest and mid Wales deserve a timely emergency response!”
Campaigner Andy O’Regan said he was “hopeful” that sense would be seen, and believes Betsi and Powys health boards “can convince at least two other health boards to give us a winning majority”.
But he is prepared to carry on campaigning if the decision goes the other way.
He added: “If we don’t get the logical and sensible vote, then we’ve still got more fight in us to take it to the next level!
“Thank you all for your continued support in saving our bases at Caernarfon and Welshpool.”