From 24 September, changes to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 will make it illegal to possess ‘zombie style’ knives and machetes.
It will also be against the law to manufacture, import, sell or supply these items.
An amnesty, until 23 September, means anyone who has any of these items can hand them in. If, after 24 September, you are found in possession of one of these knives or machetes, you could be prosecuted.
Hand items in to Bangor, Ffordd Gwynedd, Monday-Saturday, 9am-7pm, and Sunday, 9am-6pm.